A motor cyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn on a building in Taipei, Taiwan November 9, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Apple supplier Foxconn offers new incentives to veteran workers after paying some new hires to leave

  • Employees who left between October 1 and November 10, when thousands fled over Covid-19 fears, could qualify for bonuses adding up to US$1,672
  • In the US, many Apple fans had difficulty buying the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models during Black Friday sales after the Thanksgiving holiday

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Nov, 2022

