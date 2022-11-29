AAX has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to face troubles from FTX’s bankruptcy, highlighting the risks that remain in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange AAX in limbo after FTX crisis forces withdrawal freeze, executive departure
- AAX personnel are incommunicado after the exchange froze withdrawals and deleted social media pages, revealing Hong Kong’s exposure to the FTX fallout
- The exchange’s former research head resigned this week, saying the company was being ‘overly opaque’ and handling things ‘without empathy’
