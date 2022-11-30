Representations of cryptocurrency bitcoin seen in this illustration on August 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin shows resilience in the face of FTX collapse, but crypto industry worries persist
- Bitcoin has so far weathered the bankruptcy of BlockFi this week, staying around US$16,500
- The crypto world has been watching for further fallout from the FTX bankruptcy, with many related firms being hit by the contagion
