Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest in Beijing last Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
Censorship in China
China’s zero-Covid protests: Twitter, Telegram soar in popularity as users circumvent Great Firewall to avoid censorship

  • Twitter and Telegram have become two of China’s most popular free iOS apps in recent days, after people staged protests against Covid-19 controls
  • Photos and videos of such rallies have been circulating on Twitter and Telegram, while those on WeChat and Weibo have been quickly deleted

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Dec, 2022

