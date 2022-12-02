Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington on December 8, 2021. Photo: TNS
Digital currencies
FTX investors pressed for info on Sam Bankman-Fried and others at his crypto exchange and Alameda Research

  • The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York sent a slew of requests asking for a list of FTX employees and associates
  • The agency is seeking to learn more about the relationships companies had with the former crypto giant, which had been pitching itself to US regulators

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:02am, 2 Dec, 2022

