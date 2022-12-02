Zalo overtook Facebook Messenger in Vietnam in 2020 with features like mobile payments and gaming, similar to Tencent’s WeChat in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnam’s answer to Tencent, VNG, eyes overseas expansion after taking on Facebook at home
- VNG Corp is accelerating efforts overseas starting with video games and plans to move into artificial intelligence and cloud computing
- The social media and gaming behemoth, which has drawn comparisons to Tencent, could be Vietnam’s first tech company to list in the US
