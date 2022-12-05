Temu’s website seen displayed in Hong Kong on November 3, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese apps TikTok, Temu and Shein take on Amazon in US in e-commerce push during holiday shopping season
- Pinduoduo has seen early success with its Temu app, which briefly topped download charts in November, as ByteDance launched a TikTok shopping feature in the US
- The companies are trying to follow the success of fast-fashion e-tailer Shein, but analysts say taking on Amazon on its home turf is an uphill battle
