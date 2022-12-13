Huafang reveals huge income disparity for its influencers. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing-based platform reveals huge wealth gap for its live streamers in IPO filing, with 95 per cent making nothing at all

  • Huafang’s IPO prospectus reveals the stark disparities among its over 10 million broadcasting hosts
  • Only 19,000 Huafang influencers received over 10,000 yuan (US$1,433) worth of tips for their performances in 2021: IPO filing shows

Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng in Shenzhenand Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 13 Dec, 2022

