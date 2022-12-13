The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. Photo: AFP
US charges FTX founder Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors after arrest in Bahamas
- The disgraced crypto tycoon has been charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission hours before he was due in court in the Bahamas
- The Bahamas’ attorney general’s office says it expects Sam Bankman-Fried to be extradited to the United States
