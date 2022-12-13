The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. Photo: AFP
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. Photo: AFP
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

US charges FTX founder Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors after arrest in Bahamas

  • The disgraced crypto tycoon has been charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission hours before he was due in court in the Bahamas
  • The Bahamas’ attorney general’s office says it expects Sam Bankman-Fried to be extradited to the United States

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:21pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. Photo: AFP
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE