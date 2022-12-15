Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao speaks during a news conference at the Web Summit, Europe’s largest technology conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Binance’s CZ seeks to reassure investors after massive withdrawals amid FTX-induced market scepticism
- Zhao Changpeng said ‘things seem to have stabilised’ after reports questioning the company’s health spurred US$1.14 billion in withdrawals in 12 hours
- The world’s largest crypto exchange has been seeking to reassure users with proof of reserves after FTX’s collapse cast doubt on the entire industry
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao speaks during a news conference at the Web Summit, Europe’s largest technology conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters