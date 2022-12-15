Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao speaks during a news conference at the Web Summit, Europe’s largest technology conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao speaks during a news conference at the Web Summit, Europe’s largest technology conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

Binance’s CZ seeks to reassure investors after massive withdrawals amid FTX-induced market scepticism

  • Zhao Changpeng said ‘things seem to have stabilised’ after reports questioning the company’s health spurred US$1.14 billion in withdrawals in 12 hours
  • The world’s largest crypto exchange has been seeking to reassure users with proof of reserves after FTX’s collapse cast doubt on the entire industry

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:00pm, 15 Dec, 2022

