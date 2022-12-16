Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Crypto futures ETFs debut in Hong Kong to lukewarm interest after market turmoil from FTX collapse
- CSOP introduced bitcoin and ether exchange traded funds in Hong Kong, the first in the city after the government committed to becoming a virtual asset hub
- The funds barely moved in the first hour of trading as plummeting crypto values this year, worsened by FTX’s collapse, loom over the market
Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters