OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot quickly became an international sensation, but it was never made available in China, where third-party mini programs for the service on WeChat grew popular until they were banned this week. Photo: TNS
WeChat kicks out ChatGPT apps after third-party services flourished on Tencent platform amid strong interest in China
- Unofficial mini programs started springing up on WeChat as popularity rose for ChatGPT, which is not officially available in China
- OpenAI’s API makes it easy to access the service, but Tencent said the content ‘did not fall within the scope’ of WeChat’s service
