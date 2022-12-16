OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot quickly became an international sensation, but it was never made available in China, where third-party mini programs for the service on WeChat grew popular until they were banned this week. Photo: TNS
OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot quickly became an international sensation, but it was never made available in China, where third-party mini programs for the service on WeChat grew popular until they were banned this week. Photo: TNS
Artificial intelligence
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Tech Trends

WeChat kicks out ChatGPT apps after third-party services flourished on Tencent platform amid strong interest in China

  • Unofficial mini programs started springing up on WeChat as popularity rose for ChatGPT, which is not officially available in China
  • OpenAI’s API makes it easy to access the service, but Tencent said the content ‘did not fall within the scope’ of WeChat’s service

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot quickly became an international sensation, but it was never made available in China, where third-party mini programs for the service on WeChat grew popular until they were banned this week. Photo: TNS
OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot quickly became an international sensation, but it was never made available in China, where third-party mini programs for the service on WeChat grew popular until they were banned this week. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE