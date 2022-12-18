The reputation of Web3 has taken a beating after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, but the term is used to encompass a lot more than just crypto tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
The reputation of Web3 has taken a beating after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, but the term is used to encompass a lot more than just crypto tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Tech Trends

Explainer |
What is Web3? The term often confused with crypto, NFTs and the metaverse is getting popular

  • Conversations around new technologies like blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and the metaverse are shifting towards the more inclusive term of Web3
  • This vision of a decentralised web has become a major theme at events like Hong Kong’s FinTech Week 2022

Matt Haldane
Matt Haldane

Updated: 8:00am, 18 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The reputation of Web3 has taken a beating after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, but the term is used to encompass a lot more than just crypto tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
The reputation of Web3 has taken a beating after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, but the term is used to encompass a lot more than just crypto tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE