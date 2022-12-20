Chinese workers assemble electronic components at Foxconn’s factory in Shenzhen, Guangzhou province. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
China calls on local manufacturers to protect nation’s role as the world’s factory as Apple diversifies its supply chain

  • China’s commerce minister has asked domestic companies to strengthen their supply chain resilience and move up the value chain amid global disruptions
  • Troubles in Foxconn’s iPhone plant in central China, the largest in the world, have led Apple to reconsider its reliance on Chinese suppliers

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 12:55am, 21 Dec, 2022

