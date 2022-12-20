Chinese workers assemble electronic components at Foxconn’s factory in Shenzhen, Guangzhou province. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
China calls on local manufacturers to protect nation’s role as the world’s factory as Apple diversifies its supply chain
- China’s commerce minister has asked domestic companies to strengthen their supply chain resilience and move up the value chain amid global disruptions
- Troubles in Foxconn’s iPhone plant in central China, the largest in the world, have led Apple to reconsider its reliance on Chinese suppliers
Chinese workers assemble electronic components at Foxconn’s factory in Shenzhen, Guangzhou province. Photo: AFP via Getty Images