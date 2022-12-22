The logo of FTX at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on November 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
FTX’s Ellison, Wang plead guilty to 11 fraud charges, with up to 160 years in prison between them
- Wang, the former chief technology officer of FTX, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, which could have him face 50 years in prison
- Ellison, the former CEO of FTX’s trading arm Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to seven counts, which carry a maximum sentence of 110 years in prison
