The logo of FTX at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on November 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
FTX’s Ellison, Wang plead guilty to 11 fraud charges, with up to 160 years in prison between them

  • Wang, the former chief technology officer of FTX, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, which could have him face 50 years in prison
  • Ellison, the former CEO of FTX’s trading arm Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to seven counts, which carry a maximum sentence of 110 years in prison

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 12:45pm, 22 Dec, 2022

