An advertisement for the largest cryptocurrency bitcoin on display in Hong Kong on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo: AP
An advertisement for the largest cryptocurrency bitcoin on display in Hong Kong on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo: AP
FTX
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Tech Trends

Binance puts up a brave face even as investors pulled US$6 billion in 3 days from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange

  • Traders withdrew US$6 billion between December 12 and 14, Binance acknowledged
  • Binance would sell roughly US$530 million of FTT – the coin minted by FTX – still in its possession. The stash was valued at US$2.1 billion in November

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An advertisement for the largest cryptocurrency bitcoin on display in Hong Kong on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo: AP
An advertisement for the largest cryptocurrency bitcoin on display in Hong Kong on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE