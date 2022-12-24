Yoshihiro Seki, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers’ group on chip strategy, speaks at an interview with Reuters in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japan lawmaker says semiconductor giant TSMC is considering second plant in the country
- Yoshihiro Seki of the Liberal Democratic Party says the Taiwanese company is looking into further investments in Japan
- TSMC is already building a chip plant in southern Japan, with Sony Group and auto parts maker Denso each taking a minority stake
