The official wallet app of China’s digital currency has launched a red packet feature, a function made popular over the years by the country’s dominant payments app Alipay and WeChat Pay, in a fresh move to lure new users. The e-CNY app’s latest update, released over the weekend, allows users to send each other digital yuan-filled red packets – known as hongbao in mainland China. This comes just a month ahead of the Lunar New Year, when the Chinese traditionally give out red envelopes filled with cash to family and friends as a symbol of well wishes. As electronic payments become more prevalent in the country, sending small amounts of gift money online has become a social phenomenon, thanks to promotions by WeChat Pay from Tencent Holdings and Alipay from Ant Group, an affiliate of South China Morning Post owner Alibaba Group Holding. While the e-CNY app has been made available for download by the general public since January, it continues to be an uphill battle to convince Chinese consumers to use the country’s digital currency. Officials from the People’s Bank of China have repeatedly argued that the digital yuan is designed to replace “notes and coins”, not payments services such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. But as far as the general public are concerned, e-CNY, as well as payments functions included in apps offered by tech companies and traditional banks, are viewed as just other forms of mobile payments. Moreover, with the digital currency still under trial and having no timetable for a full launch, the e-CNY app is currently usable only in some two dozen designated cities and regions, such as Beijing and Shenzhen. Last week, authorities made digital yuan available in four more cities, including Yunnan province’s capital Kunming, and Shandong province’s capital Jinan, as well as the entire provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Sichuan. Between the start of the e-CNY initiative in December 2019 and the end of this August, total transactions involving the digital yuan rose just 14 per cent to reach 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion), well behind the 154 per cent growth rate recorded during the six-month period from June to December 2021. However, both Alipay and WeChat Pay accept the digital yuan, allowing it to leverage these apps’ much larger user base. Digital yuan red packets can be shared via Alipay, WeChat and QQ, another popular social platform under Tencent. Alipay had more than 1 billion annual active users in the 12 months ended August 17, 2020, according to Ant’s prospectus, while WeChat and its sister app QQ had 1.3 billion and 574 million monthly active users, respectively, in the September quarter, according to Tencent’s financial report. Similar to Alipay and WeChat Pay, the e-CNY app allows users to send red packets to just one person, or set up a lucky draw for a group of recipients, who will each get a random share of a pool of money. e-CNY users can also choose from 10 digital red packet covers, which display various wishes such as “happy birthday”, “happy new year” and “prosperous China”. The latest update also features a new function that lets users choose from a number of animated rabbits as their profile avatars to mark the coming Year of the Rabbit. Each time users want to change their avatars, they will have to get three new people to sign up on the app.