China’s smartphone market, the world’s largest, continues to struggle with sluggish domestic demand. Illustration: Shutterstock
Smartphones
Tech /  Tech Trends

China smartphone shipments fall 22 per cent in first 10 months of year amid sluggish demand, manufacturing supply chain disruptions

  • Total smartphone shipments to China reached 214.5 million units from January to October, down from 275.3 million in the same period last year
  • In October alone, the country’s smartphone shipment volume fell 27.2 per cent year on year to 23.8 million units

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Dec, 2022

