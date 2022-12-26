China’s smartphone market, the world’s largest, continues to struggle with sluggish domestic demand. Illustration: Shutterstock
China smartphone shipments fall 22 per cent in first 10 months of year amid sluggish demand, manufacturing supply chain disruptions
- Total smartphone shipments to China reached 214.5 million units from January to October, down from 275.3 million in the same period last year
- In October alone, the country’s smartphone shipment volume fell 27.2 per cent year on year to 23.8 million units
