Workers are seen at an assembly line inside Foxconn Technology Group’s smartphone manufacturing complex in Sri City, a special economic zone located in Tirupati district in India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh. Photo: YouTube
Apple contract manufacturers look to ramp up production in India, but getting more parts suppliers to join them remains difficult
- Only a small number of electronics parts suppliers from China have set up a presence in India to support Apple’s major contract manufacturers
- Parts suppliers like Sunny Optical have developed thriving operations in India because they also do business with the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo
