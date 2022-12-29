Kwai, also known as Kuaishou, is a Chinese mobile video sharing app. Photo: Shutterstock
E-commerce
Tech /  Tech Trends

How do China’s millions of blue collar workers find their jobs? Short video services are now a key channel, report finds

  • Short video apps including Kuaishou and Douyin have become key channels for landing factory or restaurant jobs in China
  • More than half of China’s blue-collar workers are aged above 40, highlighting country’s ageing issue

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Dec, 2022

