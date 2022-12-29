Kwai, also known as Kuaishou, is a Chinese mobile video sharing app. Photo: Shutterstock
How do China’s millions of blue collar workers find their jobs? Short video services are now a key channel, report finds
- Short video apps including Kuaishou and Douyin have become key channels for landing factory or restaurant jobs in China
- More than half of China’s blue-collar workers are aged above 40, highlighting country’s ageing issue
