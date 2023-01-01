Ads for Singles’ Day on Alibaba’s Tmall e-commerce platform seen at a subway station in Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese men’s fashion brand popular with celebrities closes shop amid weak consumer demand, tough competition
- The brand, which has 735,000 followers on Alibaba’s Tmall e-commerce platform, is conducting a final sales clearance until Saturday
- China’s e-commerce ecosystem gave rise to a crop of digitally native brands which banked on the low costs of running an online store
