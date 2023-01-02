Tencent chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Tech Trends

China Big Tech in 2023: China’s low profile tech bosses may become more visible and vocal in the coming year

  • The retreat of China’s tech tycoons from the public stage coincided with Beijing’s efforts to clip the wings of their business empires
  • While China’s tech bosses are not yet seeking the limelight, some have started to remind employees that they are still in charge

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00pm, 2 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE