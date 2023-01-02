Justin Sun, founder of Tron, speaks in Singapore in September. Photo: Bloomberg
Justin Sun, exiled China-born crypto guru, denies lay-off talks at crypto exchange Huobi
- Justin Sun, who became an adviser to Huobi in October last year, told staff that reports regarding lay-offs at Huobi were not true
- Crypto moguls have ramped up efforts to reassure investors about the health of their platforms in the wake of FTX’s collapse
