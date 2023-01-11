BOE plans to make organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) screens, used by Apple for its iPhones, at one of the sites. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese supplier of Apple, Samsung screens to build new factories in Vietnam
- Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group plans to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam, say two people familiar
- The plan underscores efforts by technology firms to lower supply chain exposure to China amid trade and geopolitical tension between Beijing and Washington
