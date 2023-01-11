China was the world’s largest semiconductor market in 2021, with total sales of US$192.5 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s semiconductor sales fall 21 per cent in November as worldwide chip demand continues decline for third consecutive month

  • China’s chip sales totaled US$13.4 billion in November, down from US$17.02 billion a year earlier, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association
  • That decline marked the biggest percentage drop among the world’s major markets for integrated circuits

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 11 Jan, 2023

