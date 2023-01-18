Source says crypto firm Amber Group is slashing costs. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Cryptocurrency firm Amber scrambles to cut costs as industry battles shock waves created by FTX collapse, source says

  • The crypto trading firm operates market making and asset management services, and a retail-facing exchange named WhaleFin
  • Amber says it is ‘anticipating and preparing itself for an extremely conservative position, so that it can go the long mile’

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 6:06pm, 18 Jan, 2023

