3D illustration of an advanced chip printed with the Chinese flag, on an electronic circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock
Hua Hong Semiconductor gets state backing for US$6.7 billion wafer fab as China continues its pivot to mature chip nodes

  • Based in Wuxi, the new fab will be Hua Hong’s second 12-inch facility in the city, and will produce chips using mature tech nodes such as 65-nanometre, 55-nm and 40-nm
  • The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co, known as the Big Fund, and an unnamed ‘Wuxi entity’ will invest US$1.165 billion and US$804 billion, respectively

Che Pan in Beijing