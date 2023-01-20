Alibaba Group Holding expects Lunar New Year online retail sales to rise further over the next few days. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese consumers’ online shopping activities surge on back of Lunar New Year holiday demand, Alibaba report says
- Sales of nianhuo, Lunar New Year specialities, rose 30 per cent on Alibaba shopping platforms Tmall and Taobao during the period from January 1 to 16
- Alibaba’s preliminary Lunar New Year holiday sales figures reflect a much-needed confidence boost for domestic consumer spending
