A screen showing the price of various cryptocurrencies against US Dollars in Hong Kong on December 21, 2022. Bitcoin has rallied by more than 15 per cent in the past week, surpassing US$20,000 for the first time in two months. Photo: Bloomberg
FTX fallout continues to spread, hitting Hong Kong and US exchanges as bitcoin and ether prices rally
- Crypto firms OSL and Amber have cut costs and Genesis is on the verge of bankruptcy, while the US arrested the co-founder of Hong Kong-based Bitzlato
- Bitcoin pushed past US$20,000 for the first time in two months after a 15 per cent rally in the past week, and ether is up 10 per cent
