Aion LX electric car by Guangzhou Automobile Group seen at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on September 26, 2020. Photo: SCMP/ Simon Song
Aion LX electric car by Guangzhou Automobile Group seen at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on September 26, 2020. Photo: SCMP/ Simon Song
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech Trends

Semiconductors and EVs will buck against the slump in 2023 after funding halved for China’s tech start-ups last year

  • Funding for Chinese tech start-ups fell 46 per cent last year to US$110 billion, but improved business environment suggests more deals this year
  • The biggest funding rounds were in semiconductors and new energy, strategically important areas expected to maintain momentum through 2023

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Aion LX electric car by Guangzhou Automobile Group seen at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on September 26, 2020. Photo: SCMP/ Simon Song
Aion LX electric car by Guangzhou Automobile Group seen at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on September 26, 2020. Photo: SCMP/ Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE