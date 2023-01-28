The front entrance of Two IFC skyscraper in Central, home of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Shutterstock
Digital currencies
FTX creditors list includes more than 50 Hong Kong institutions, including regulators HKMA and SFC

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission were two of thousands of entities included on a list of potential creditors to FTX
  • The broad list does not mean named institutions are necessarily creditors, lawyers say, and the connection to the crypto exchange is unclear

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 7:21am, 28 Jan, 2023

