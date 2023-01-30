Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese economist calls for review of rigid cryptocurrency ban as digital yuan fails to take off
- Huang Yiping, a former adviser to China’s central bank, said Beijing should consider the long-term effects of its cryptocurrency ban
- Blockchain-related technologies are ‘very valuable’ to financial systems, but the idea of e-CNY-backed stablecoins remains ‘very sensitive’, he said
