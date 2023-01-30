Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese economist calls for review of rigid cryptocurrency ban as digital yuan fails to take off

  • Huang Yiping, a former adviser to China’s central bank, said Beijing should consider the long-term effects of its cryptocurrency ban
  • Blockchain-related technologies are ‘very valuable’ to financial systems, but the idea of e-CNY-backed stablecoins remains ‘very sensitive’, he said

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE