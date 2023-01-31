The impressive results of ChatGPT, a chatbot from OpenAI, has prompted BuzzFeed to use it to help with content creation and Microsoft to invest further in the company. Photo: TNS
ChatGPT-connected companies like BuzzFeed see stock volume surges in enthusiasm over OpenAI
- BuzzFeed Inc, C3.ai Inc, SoundHound AI, and BigBear.ai have seen massive jumps in volume and dizzying swings in their share prices
- Last week, Microsoft said it was investing US$10 billion in OpenAI and BuzzFeed announced plans to use its tech to help with content creation
The impressive results of ChatGPT, a chatbot from OpenAI, has prompted BuzzFeed to use it to help with content creation and Microsoft to invest further in the company. Photo: TNS