Silicon Valley Bank and Wanxiang American Healthcare made investments into Chinese AI firms alongside SenseTime before it was sanctioned by Washington. Photo: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence
US investors poured billions into Chinese AI firms, taking part in US$40 billion in funding over 6 years

  • A report from CSET shows 167 US investors took part in 401 transactions, representing 37 per cent of funding to Chinese AI firms from 2015 to 2021
  • Qualcomm Ventures and Intel Capital were involved in 13 and 11 investments, respectively, which came amid escalating sanctions from Washington

Updated: 11:09am, 2 Feb, 2023

