A surge in hacks from North Korea drove up cryptocurrency thefts in 2022 to a record US$3.8 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Crypto thefts hit record US$3.8 billion in 2022, with North Korean hackers responsible for nearly half
- Overall crypto losses increased from US$3.3 billion stolen in 2021, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis Inc said in a report
- Money stolen via hacking makes up roughly one-third of the funding for Pyongyang’s weapons development programs, according to the US
