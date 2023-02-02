A surge in hacks from North Korea drove up cryptocurrency thefts in 2022 to a record US$3.8 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Crypto thefts hit record US$3.8 billion in 2022, with North Korean hackers responsible for nearly half

  • Overall crypto losses increased from US$3.3 billion stolen in 2021, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis Inc said in a report
  • Money stolen via hacking makes up roughly one-third of the funding for Pyongyang’s weapons development programs, according to the US

Updated: 11:30am, 2 Feb, 2023

