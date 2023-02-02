A number of the Chinese e-commerce platforms that closed shop last year were once backed or funded by industry giants like Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com. Photo: Shutterstock
A number of the Chinese e-commerce platforms that closed shop last year were once backed or funded by industry giants like Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s e-commerce market sees at least 89 platforms close in 2022 amid Covid-19 controls, fierce competition, weak spending

  • Online shopping guide sites were the hardest hit, with 32 of these platforms shut down to account for about 36 per cent of overall casualties in 2022
  • The highest-profile e-commerce casualty last year was Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay

Lilian Zhang
Updated: 7:34pm, 2 Feb, 2023

