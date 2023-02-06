View of Wan Po Road Area 85, Tseung Kwan O, location of large data centre in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Hong Kong moves up rankings as a top global data centre but still trails Singapore

  • Hong Kong took fourth spot this year in the firm’s annual ranking of global cities’ data centre developments, up from the sixth spot last year
  • Hong Kong has experienced a boom in demand for data centre providers driven by a surge in the digital economy during Covid-19

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 10:30pm, 6 Feb, 2023

