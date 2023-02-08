E-commerce firm Daraz Group, which Alibaba Group Holding acquired in 2018, operates in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Photo: Shutterstock
E-commerce firm Daraz Group, which Alibaba Group Holding acquired in 2018, operates in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech lay-offs spread to South Asia as Alibaba-owned Daraz cuts 11 per cent of workforce amid difficult market environment

  • Job cuts at Pakistan-based e-commerce firm Daraz follow a workforce reduction of more than 15,000 at parent Alibaba in the first nine months of 2022
  • The redundancies are line with a trend in the wider technology industry, where firms are slashing headcount amid concerns about an economic slowdown

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 8 Feb, 2023

