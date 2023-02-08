Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing on April 23, 2021. Baidu is a partner of its home city’s Beijing Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation and Development Conference taking place on February 13. Photo: Reuters
Beijing to host artificial intelligence conference amid ChatGPT frenzy, joining other cities in promoting the industry
- Beijing’s Mentougou district is hosting an AI conference on February 13, with Huawei, Baidu and other tech firms set to join
- Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tianjin all have industry events, as China pours resources into AI while hype around OpenAI’s ChatGPT raises the tech’s profile
