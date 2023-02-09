The Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the establishment of the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre in Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock
China approves blockchain research centre in Beijing, aiming to make breakthroughs while maintaining cryptocurrency ban
- The Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the establishment of the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre
- The centre will develop software, hardware and fundamental theory, with a focus on use cases that benefit the national economy
The Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the establishment of the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre in Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock