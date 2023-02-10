ChatGPT, from San Francisco-based OpenAI, has captivated the attention of users around the world, leading some to call it a turning point for AI. Photo: TNS
ChatGPT is a ‘moon landing’ moment for AI, Chinese experts say, as tech firms try to dampen enthusiasm
- While OpenAI’s chatbot is a watershed moment in language modelling, inaccurate answers and high costs could hinder adoption, experts say
- As hype for ChatGPT spreads in China, Tencent has been removing related apps from WeChat while Alibaba removed accounts for sale on Taobao
