Athletes in action during Sunday’s NFL championship game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Reuters
Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo’s US shopping app Temu takes on Shein with Super Bowl debut

  • Super Bowl spots like Temu’s 30-second ad on Sunday typically cost millions to produce and air, but many brands consider them essential exposure
  • The Pinduoduo app, considered a serious competitor to Shein, plans to launch in Canada as soon as this month

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:34pm, 13 Feb, 2023

