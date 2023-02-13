Athletes in action during Sunday’s NFL championship game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Reuters
Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo’s US shopping app Temu takes on Shein with Super Bowl debut
- Super Bowl spots like Temu’s 30-second ad on Sunday typically cost millions to produce and air, but many brands consider them essential exposure
- The Pinduoduo app, considered a serious competitor to Shein, plans to launch in Canada as soon as this month
Athletes in action during Sunday’s NFL championship game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Reuters