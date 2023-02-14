The Beijing municipal government plans to help artificial intelligence firms in the city develop large-language models like US start-up OpenAI’s GPT-3, which is the technology behind ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing leads China with the most number of AI firms, as nation’s capital pledges support for developing ChatGPT-like services
- Beijing was home to 1,048 ‘core AI companies’ as of October last year, making up more than one-third of the total number of such firms in the country
- That rapid development has attracted more than 40,000 AI talent to the city, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the country’s total in the field
The Beijing municipal government plans to help artificial intelligence firms in the city develop large-language models like US start-up OpenAI’s GPT-3, which is the technology behind ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock