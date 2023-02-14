Officials want 40 per cent of Ho Chi Minh City’s economy to come from the digital economy by 2030. Photo: Michael Tatarski
Silicon Valley pours funding into start-ups in Vietnam, pegged as Southeast Asia’s next tech hub
- Vietnam drew US$2.6 billion in funding through 233 private deals in 2021, and the number of start-ups doubled during the pandemic
- Officials aim to turn Ho Chi Minh City into a magnet for tech funding, targeting a digital economy that is 40 per cent of the city’s GDP by 2030
