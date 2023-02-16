More than 24 per cent of new cryptocurrency tokens issued last year were involved in so-called pump-and-dump scams that trick investors into buying at inflated prices, according to a new report, highlighting the challenges that remain in protecting consumers as regulators around the world intensify their oversight of digital assets. Out of 40,521 new tokens that gained traction last year, 9,902 saw significant price declines within their first week, a sign of pump-and-dump activity, according to the report published on Thursday by crypto research firm Chainalysis. Creators of the newly minted tokens netted US$30 million in profit last year, the report said. In pump-and-dump schemes, fraudsters artificially boost the popularity and price of an asset before selling their holdings, at which point prices plunge, costing other buyers potentially significant sums of money. Such schemes are illegal in all types of securities, but it has become prevalent in the crypto industry because the assets can often be traded anonymously. Cryptocurrency ransom payments drop amid record-high illicit transactions in 2022 Given the global nature of these blockchains , crypto scams have become a rising concern for regulators around the world. Last year, some Hong Kong investors fell for a similar scheme referred to as a “rug pull”, when non-fungible token (NFT) projects disappeared after heavily promoted launches. In one example from the Chainalysis report, a creator launched a token on a decentralised exchange (DEX) after promoting the launch to crypto enthusiasts on social media. “Hundreds of victims” bought the token on the DEX, which has no controlling authority to reverse transactions, allowing the price to rise quickly in a matter of hours. The creator sold all his tokens on the same day. High-profile controversies and scandals in the industry – most notably last November’s bankruptcy of FTX, once the world’s second largest crypto exchange – have led to intensified regulatory action in recent months. US banking regulators including the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in January warned that risks posed by crypto assets should not be allowed to spread to the broader financial system. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this month cracked down on crypto staking services when it ordered the exchange Kraken to shut down its offerings in the country. Kraken paid a US$30 million settlement over allegations that it was illegally selling securities. The SEC also proposed new rules this week that would put restrictions on how asset managers can invest customer funds in cryptocurrencies. The UK has moved to strengthen its oversight, as well, pledging this month to regulate “a broad suite of cryptoasset activities, consistent with its approach to traditional finance”. Some jurisdictions, such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan, are taking a more cautious approach to regulation as they try to attract crypto businesses to be governed under a clearer set of industry rules. Binance stablecoin BUSD faces regulatory scrutiny in US, Paxos to stop minting This includes Hong Kong, which announced last October, mere weeks ahead of FTX’s collapse, that it would introduce new rules to turn the city into a virtual asset centre. The government has already passed a new licensing regime for cryptocurrency firms to allow for retail participation, which will go into effect in June. To protect investors from fraudulent activity like pump-and-dump schemes on new coins, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will restrict retail trading to “highly liquid” products, commission CEO Julia Leung Fung-yee said last month . “Some virtual assets platforms have over 2,000 products, but we do not plan to allow retail investors to trade in all of them,” Leung said in her first media briefing since taking office on January 1. “We will set the criteria that would allow retail investors to [only] trade in major virtual assets.”