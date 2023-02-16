Macroeconomic headwinds, along with coronavirus-related disruptions since 2020, have weakened consumer demand in China and led to a smartphone sales slump for five consecutive years. Photo: Shutterstock
China smartphone sales rise in January amid easing of Covid-19 controls and Lunar New Year break, but industry remains cautious
- Average weekly smartphone sales in January reached 6.7 million units, much higher than the average of 5.5 million in 2022
- That represented sequential growth of more than 40 per cent, although monthly sales year on year were flat
