As ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot created by US start-up OpenAI, makes waves around the world for its ability to generate humanlike responses to sophisticated questions, the technology has also grabbed the attention of internet users in China, where the service is officially unavailable. With the Chinese government apparently trying to block access to ChatGPT , the country’s Big Tech firms have announced plans to fill the gap by introducing similar services. Here is a look at their progress so far. Baidu Chinese internet search giant Baidu on February 7 announced its ChatGPT rival Ernie Bot, calling it the result of years of research and development in natural language processing (NLP) and pre-trained large-language models (LLMs). The Beijing-based company, which expanded into artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, has already made significant investment on NLP, a critical tool for its search operations. In early 2019, the firm launched an NLP framework dubbed Ernie, short for Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration, which Baidu researchers said performed better than Google’s Bert in Chinese language tasks. While Baidu only expects to finish internal testing of Ernie Bot in March before rolling it out to the market, the firm said more than a hundred companies had already expressed interest in integrating the chatbot into their services. Robin Li Yanhong, Baidu’s co-founder and CEO, said the company will use Ernie in an array of its own services from internet search and cloud computing to the Apollo autonomous driving platform. Alibaba Group Holding Days after Baidu’s high-profile introduction of Ernie Bot, e-commerce titan Alibaba’s research institute Damo Academy said it was also developing a ChatGPT-like tool, although it did not confirm whether the technology would be made available in its corporate chat app DingTalk. Like Baidu, Hangzhou-based Alibaba has spent years working on LLMs and generative AI. In early February, it raised Damo’s registered capital to 300 million yuan (US$43 million) from 10 million yuan, according to business data provider Qichacha, signalling Alibaba’s commitment to the area. The institute has also applied for patents for technologies designed to improve human-machine communications using pre-trained language models and systems. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. Tencent Holdings Compared with its peers, social media and video gaming behemoth Tencent has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to its interest in ChatGPT. The Shenzhen-based company has so far only suggested that it has relevant technologies to support AI-generated content. “Tencent will keep investing in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, and further its exploration in these areas based on its know-how in LLMs, machine learning and NLP,” a company representative said in February. ByteDance The Beijing-based owner of TikTok is in early-stage research on language and imaging AI, according to Chinese technology media outlet 36Kr. The company has not officially confirmed or denied reports that it is working on launching its own ChatGPT-like service. Huawei Technologies Co Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei, which has been under US trade sanctions since 2019, has been cautious about touting its AI research. The Shenzhen-based firm, whose LLM project dates back to at least 2020, launched in 2021 what it called the largest Chinese-language pre-trained model, containing more than 100 billion parameters. Tian Qi, the chief AI scientist of Huawei’s cloud computing services business, said at the time that its Pangu model could be applied to a wide range of business scenarios. iFlytek With its State Key Laboratory of Cognitive Intelligence, the only state-backed research facility of its kind, Chinese AI unicorn iFlytek said last week it was confident in achieving technological breakthroughs in LLMs. iFlytek highlighted its experience in neural network algorithms, which have been widely applied to the firm’s audio and text recognition and machine translation businesses. The company said it had accumulated a language database of more than 50 terabytes through years of operations, a treasure trove for training language models in a variety of business environments. “Combing our years of expertise in deep learning, LLMs, industrial big data … through systematic analysis and trials in the recent two months, we have faith in achieving a ChatGPT-like leap,” Liu Cong, a vice-president at iFlytek, said in an online chat with investors in mid-February. NetEase Video gaming giant NetEase’s education technology subsidiary Youdao is considering use of ChatGPT-like services to grade students’ papers, according to several Chinese media reports. NetEase itself is looking to include a built-in chatbot similar to ChatGPT in its mobile game Nishuihan to be launched in the first half of this year, allowing players to converse with in-game characters. The company also said it plans to widen the use of conversational AI in future games, allowing AI to generate new game tasks and content.