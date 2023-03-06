Lei Jun, co-founder and CEO of Xiaomi , said the company’s electric vehicle (EV) unit will start mass production in the first half of 2024, giving the smartphone maker a tough timeline for entering a market that has become highly competitive in China. Lei, a National People’s Congress (NPC) delegate at China’s annual parliamentary gathering, said on Sunday that Xiaomi invested more than 3 billion yuan (US$434.3 million) in its EV venture last year, according to official Chinese media coverage of the event. The 53-year-old entrepreneur, who has often been described by local media as China’s answer to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, said he now spends half of his time working on Xiaomi’s EV business, leading a team of more than 2,300 people. Xiaomi declined to comment. Struggling Xiaomi looks to improve decision-making with new governance bodies Lei has grown to become one of China’s leading tech magnates through the smartphone brand he grew with cutthroat prices enabled through direct-to-consumer online sales. In 2021, he said Xiaomi plans to beat Apple “in three years” to become the world’s top smartphone brand by sales volume. Xiaomi’s entrance into the EV industry puts it on track to some day compete with Apple in a new arena , but the Chinese tech giant’s more immediate concern will be the fleet of domestic competitors that already have a big head start. Start-ups like Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are vying for market share against larger rivals like BYD. US EV giant Tesla also has a sizeable slice of the China market and manufactures vehicles at its Gigafactory in Shanghai. China’s annual “two sessions”, which refers to the meeting of the NPC and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), kicked off on Sunday, when outgoing Premier Li Keqiang stressed the importance of boosting the country’s self-reliance in key technologies. This has become an important focus on Chinese domestic policy amid escalating competition with the US that has exposed weak links in securing supplies of critical technologies such as semiconductors . Unlike in semiconductors, though, China appears on track to pull ahead in EVs . Leading domestic brands are going head-to-head with Telsa in both technology and price. As cars become yet another connected device for consumers, they are also opening the door to other tech companies looking for a slice of the market. Baidu and Huawei Technologies have both unveiled their own software solutions for vehicles amid a bullish UBS forecast that three out of five new cars in China will be electric by 2030. “Xiaomi’s car manufacturing has progressed beyond expectation and has recently successfully completed winter testing,” Lei told the other NPC delegates. Xiaomi jumped on the EV bandwagon in March 2021 by announcing 10 billion yuan in seed funding for the new venture. The company said that its spending on EVs could amount to US$10 billion over the next decade. Xiaomi has set up its car factory in Beijing’s Yizhuang economic development zone, which houses facilities for some of the country’s top manufacturing firms such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and Naura Technology Group, a chip tool maker. Despite the growing market in China, though, Xiaomi’s EV drive is far from a safe bet. In addition to going up against entrenched players, the market is at risk of becoming saturated. EV sales growth in mainland China is expected to slow to 30 per cent year on year in 2023, down from the 114 per cent surge in sales last year, according to an estimate from the China Passenger Car Association. Xiaomi has chosen to move into a challenging new product area at a time when its smartphone business is being hammered by a market downturn. China’s total smartphone shipments fell 14 per cent year on year to 287 million units in 2022, falling below 300 million for the first time since 2013. Xiaomi’s global shipments fell nearly 20 per cent last year, according to IDC. Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor with 13 per cent of the market by shipments last year, saw its revenue decline by 9.7 per cent year on year to 70.5 billion yuan in the three months ended September 30, while net profit dropped by 59.1 per cent to 2.1 billion yuan.