China conference tech session on super app in Southeast Asia. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asian start-ups need to be careful when expanding, and not rush to copy WeChat’s success in China, investors say

  • Tech companies should ‘earn the right’ to expand into new business categories after creating a solid core business, investors say
  • Southeast Asian tech companies including Indonesia’s Gojek and Singapore-based Grab, both started as ride-hailing apps

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Mar, 2023

