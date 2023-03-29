China conference tech session on super app in Southeast Asia. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asian start-ups need to be careful when expanding, and not rush to copy WeChat’s success in China, investors say
- Tech companies should ‘earn the right’ to expand into new business categories after creating a solid core business, investors say
- Southeast Asian tech companies including Indonesia’s Gojek and Singapore-based Grab, both started as ride-hailing apps
